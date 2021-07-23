Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 108.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $316.13. 4,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.18. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $317.12. The stock has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

