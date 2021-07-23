Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.09% of Cimarex Energy worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,160,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.49. 3,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

