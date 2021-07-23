Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 318.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,038 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,876,000 after buying an additional 1,029,020 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $55.25. 109,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,266,335. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of -377.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

