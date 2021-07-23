Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,460 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.98. 1,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,030. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.44. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $329.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

