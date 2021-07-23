Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after acquiring an additional 405,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after acquiring an additional 351,536 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,606,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,641,000 after buying an additional 94,055 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,476,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,920. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

