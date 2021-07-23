Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLMR traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.69. 83,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 182.60 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $121.87.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Palomar by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 211,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.