Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,705 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $150.88. 326,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,194,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $456.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

