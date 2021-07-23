Pancake Bunny Price Reaches $14.77 on Top Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for about $14.77 or 0.00045810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00047786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.28 or 0.00847546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

