PancakeSwap Price Reaches $13.73 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and $278.49 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $13.73 or 0.00040758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.11 or 0.00867378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 200,113,922 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

