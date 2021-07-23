Pangolin Market Capitalization Tops $19.29 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $19.29 million and approximately $857,509.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00101345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00139904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,615.69 or 0.99945410 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

