Parachute Tops One Day Volume of $197,537.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $197,537.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,396,169 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

