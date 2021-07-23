Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.97. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$19.68, with a volume of 348,882 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.72.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.11.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.4999998 EPS for the current year.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.