Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.64.

PKI opened at C$38.84 on Friday. Parkland has a one year low of C$32.18 and a one year high of C$45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.71. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.95.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

