Particl (PART) Price Reaches $1.37 on Top Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a market cap of $15.56 million and $1,148.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00004241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00255839 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,408,468 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,810 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

