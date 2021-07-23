Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.28. 86,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,537. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $158.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

