Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,882. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

