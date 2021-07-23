Patientory (PTOY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,097.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $2,097.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.31 or 0.00879094 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

