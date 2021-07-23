Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 10,268 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

VICR stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.16. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,441. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

