Patron (PAT) Price Down 28.7% This Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $4,883.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patron has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.11 or 0.00861900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.