PAYCENT Reaches Market Cap of $104,047.18 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $104,047.18 and $260.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.04 or 0.00862792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

