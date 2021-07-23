Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Paycom Software by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Paycom Software by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

NYSE PAYC opened at $385.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

