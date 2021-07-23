PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.83. 209,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,769. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $169.08 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $362.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.