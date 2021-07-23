PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.83. 209,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,769. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $169.08 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $362.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

