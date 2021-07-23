PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $122.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.32. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

Separately, TheStreet cut PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

