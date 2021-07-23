PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 29,988 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

