Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 27th

Shares of Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 27th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of PKKFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,508. Peak Fintech Group has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82.

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Peak Fintech Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

