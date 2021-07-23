PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $72.34 million and $534,247.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00048117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.12 or 0.00852851 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 725,000,083 coins and its circulating supply is 271,701,103 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.