Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.53% from the company’s previous close.

MARS has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

MARS opened at GBX 81.95 ($1.07) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £541.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

