Pendle Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Pendle has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $292,982.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00100539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00140732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,214.63 or 1.00086212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

