Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Penske Automotive Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PAG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.45. 283,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,189. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 over the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

