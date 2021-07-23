Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $13,222.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Penta has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00840853 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Penta

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.