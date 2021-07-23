Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.45

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $12,512.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00055720 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000741 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 156.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 12,981,056 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

