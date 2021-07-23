pEOS (PEOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $1.16 million and $35.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00104933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00140383 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,814.27 or 1.00621177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.