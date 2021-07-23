Pepemon Pepeballs Trading Up 19.1% This Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $568,018.80 and approximately $35,575.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $40.57 or 0.00125615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00853577 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

