PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

NYSE PKI traded up $4.28 on Friday, reaching $164.34. The company had a trading volume of 866,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.06. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

