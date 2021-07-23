Personal Assets Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 140 (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Personal Assets Trust stock traded up GBX 350 ($4.57) during trading on Friday, reaching £488.50 ($638.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £477.09. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. Personal Assets Trust has a one year low of £438.41 ($572.78) and a one year high of £490.50 ($640.84).

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

