Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 1.77 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.48. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of £171.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.17.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.