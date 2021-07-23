Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 1.77 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.48. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of £171.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.17.
About Petra Diamonds
