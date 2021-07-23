Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,072,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,694 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $85,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 216,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,736,242. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

