Petropavlovsk’s (POG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON POG opened at GBX 22.13 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.49. Petropavlovsk has a 12 month low of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £875.74 million and a P/E ratio of -24.60.

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

