Petropavlovsk’s (POG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON POG opened at GBX 22.13 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.49. Petropavlovsk has a 12 month low of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £875.74 million and a P/E ratio of -24.60.
About Petropavlovsk
