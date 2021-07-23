Phala Network (PHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.05 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Phala Network has a total market cap of $120.05 million and $40.31 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.67 or 0.00859845 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars.

