Phantasma Energy Achieves Market Cap of $595,621.50 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $595,621.50 and $6,899.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

