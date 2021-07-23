Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.91 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $14.91 million and $356,474.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.87 or 0.99999259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00033714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050591 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009460 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,765,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.