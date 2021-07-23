Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,752 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

