Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,446. The firm has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

