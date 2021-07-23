Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

PSXP traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $36.62. 458,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after buying an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 69,952 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,963 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

