Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares during the quarter. The Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.94% of The Bancorp worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.59. 9,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.41.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.