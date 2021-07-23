Phoenixcoin Price Up 7.1% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $956,996.53 and $5.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,651.52 or 0.99989066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00033946 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.44 or 0.01228448 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00365334 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.00437970 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00050755 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,619,125 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

