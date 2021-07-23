PhoenixDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $73,999.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.92 or 0.00869252 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,929,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

