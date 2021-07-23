Phore (PHR) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $17,332.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00259943 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,567,135 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.