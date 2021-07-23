Phore Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Phore has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $10,337.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00251819 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,569,997 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

