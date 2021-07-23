PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.12. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.12, with a volume of 166,277 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The stock has a market cap of C$207.61 million and a P/E ratio of 515.00.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

